Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $42.00. The company traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 390711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 12.39%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

