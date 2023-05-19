Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Elys Game Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.
Elys Game Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elys Game Technology
Elys Game Technology Company Profile
Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.
