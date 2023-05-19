Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Elys Game Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Elys Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 280.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 177,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth $117,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 76,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 264.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

