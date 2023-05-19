Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Elys Game Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYSGet Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Elys Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 280.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 177,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth $117,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 76,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 264.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.