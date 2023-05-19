Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Up 8.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) shot up 8.8% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.28. 3,636,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 5,492,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Specifically, Director Avner Mendelson purchased 2,611 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,522.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Avner Mendelson bought 2,611 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $40,522.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,711 shares of company stock valued at $126,452. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.