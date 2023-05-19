Amicus Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,091 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,745% compared to the average daily volume of 276 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $67,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 962,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,759,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $67,571.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 962,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,759,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $664,876 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,927,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 71.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.51 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

