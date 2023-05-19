Investors Buy Large Volume of Kirkland’s Put Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osmium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KIRK shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

