Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $25.57. Symbotic shares last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 111,235 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,203.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,326 shares of company stock worth $984,841. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Symbotic from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Symbotic from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.23.

Symbotic Trading Up 11.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth $267,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth $445,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

