First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,520 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 77,644 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Illumina worth $57,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $197.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

