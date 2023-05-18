Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,155 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $404.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

