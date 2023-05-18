Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $130,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 126,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 150,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $404.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

