Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $190,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

GOOGL opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 511,450 shares worth $19,162,556. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.