641 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.5 %

SNPS opened at $377.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.52 and a 200-day moving average of $349.37. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

