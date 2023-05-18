Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $160,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $166.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.