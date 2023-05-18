DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,240,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,209 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $153,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

