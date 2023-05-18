Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,954 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.19% of Lear worth $160,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

Lear Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $2,896,532. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

