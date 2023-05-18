Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,697 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 545,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $35,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

