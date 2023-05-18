Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $158.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

