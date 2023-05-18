Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.
Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $295.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.61.
In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
