Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $295.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.61.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

