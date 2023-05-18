Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

PSA stock opened at $287.02 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.44 and a 200 day moving average of $293.60.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

