Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth $299,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Olin by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Olin by 53,285.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after buying an additional 1,441,382 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Olin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

