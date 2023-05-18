Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 1,234 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.69 per share, with a total value of $100,805.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,563.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,159,448 shares of company stock worth $47,345,633. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

