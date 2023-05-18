Jennison Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at $183,570,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $139,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,326.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,141,275. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.78 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

