Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 149,872 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,255,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.58% of MDU Resources Group worth $159,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

