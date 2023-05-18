Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,065 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Constellation Brands worth $170,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $230.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.28. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.