Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 118,951 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 118,951 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $161,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after buying an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,678,000 after purchasing an additional 355,482 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,404,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,324,000 after purchasing an additional 261,891 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,189,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,661,000 after purchasing an additional 193,590 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $193.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.10 and a 200-day moving average of $208.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About IQVIA

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.