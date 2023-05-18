First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,714,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 512,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.43% of First BanCorp. worth $174,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 52,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 51,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $11.55 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

