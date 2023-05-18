Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 34,681 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,049,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Weis Markets worth $168,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Weis Markets by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Weis Markets by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMK opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.38. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.53.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

