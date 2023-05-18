Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $170.09 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.70% of Kellogg worth $170,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,920 shares of company stock worth $42,540,839 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

