McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,299 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $404.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.