Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,779 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $38,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $145.93 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,974 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

