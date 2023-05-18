Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $39,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $372,269.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,710 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $163.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.68.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.