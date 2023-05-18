Aviva PLC Sells 1,288 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

