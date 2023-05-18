Trust Co of Kansas Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 511,450 shares worth $19,162,556. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

