Trust Co of Kansas Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of GOOGL opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 511,450 shares worth $19,162,556. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
