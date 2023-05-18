MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,503,000 after acquiring an additional 217,922 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Nutrien by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 30.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nutrien by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTR. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

