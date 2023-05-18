HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 804 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 70.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in MarketAxess by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.6 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $289.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.71.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

