Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.0% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.99 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.44.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
