EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 650,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $454.43 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $463.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

