HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $413.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

