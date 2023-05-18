The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 1,628.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

