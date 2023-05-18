Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,579 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,241,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after buying an additional 41,153 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 518,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 382,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

JNJ opened at $158.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $413.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.