Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Reduced by King Wealth

King Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.43.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 511,450 shares valued at $19,162,556. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

