HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 54,720 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,720 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 511,450 shares worth $19,162,556. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

