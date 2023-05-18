Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 511,450 shares valued at $19,162,556. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

