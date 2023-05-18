Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $199.55, but opened at $189.78. Seagen shares last traded at $184.82, with a volume of 1,135,748 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at $24,333,972.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,389,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,575 shares of company stock worth $34,143,523. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

