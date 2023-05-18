Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.75-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.47. Target also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. TheStreet raised Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $160.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.07. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.