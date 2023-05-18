Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $2.00-$2.06 EPS.
NYSE:KEYS opened at $157.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 103,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
