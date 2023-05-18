Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,296 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.05.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $207.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

