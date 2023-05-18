Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,032 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Bally’s worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Bally’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Stock Up 8.0 %

NYSE BALY opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.64). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $576.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.82 million. Analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

BALY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Bally’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.