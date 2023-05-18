Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,531. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $24.96 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

