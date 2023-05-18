First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 21,275 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of The Cigna Group worth $62,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $263.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.77. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.17.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

