First Trust Advisors LP Has $53.86 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $53,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $174.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,952 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,168 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.